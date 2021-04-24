Updated: Orlu, Oru East, Oguta under attack in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Hours after Imo state governor’s house was attacked at his hometown in Omuma, Oru East local government area of Imo state, by hoodlums in black and black attire, Vanguard was told that the hoodlums also carried out pockets of attacks in some parts of other local government areas in the state.

As of the time of filing this report, a source who spoke to Vanguard in Owerri, said that it was the same armed group who attacked the governor’s home town were responsible for the other attacks.

He said: “The attacks in other areas is not something serious. They were shooting in other to clear the way for themselves but as a result of the shooting some people running got injured.

“I was told that stray bullets got some people who may not survive the bullet wound. The areas these hoodlums were shooting sporadically as they were going home, were in Orlu, parts of Oru East and Oguta local government areas.”

“Before the end of today there may be more attacks, especially on the police stations as their usual way of ending their operation when this kind of thing starts,” The source said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

