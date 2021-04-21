Unknown gunmen burn down police division in Nsukka

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinenyeh Ozor

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday attacked Adani Police Division in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu state.

A dependable source from the area who would not want his name mentioned told Vanguard in Nsukka that the Adani Police division was burnt down, two police officers of the division killed while many others Injured by the unknown gunmen.

“We started hearing sporadic gunshots around 2.am Wednesday morning which created fear and panic in the area.

“We can’t ascertain what actually happened nor do we know who the gunmen were because the incident happened almost in the night,” he said.

Efforts to get comment from Mr Daniel Ndukwe, the Police Public relations officer (PPRO) in Enugu State Police command was unsuccessful as phone calls put across was not picked as at the time of this report

The Area Commander, Nsukka Police command Hassan Yahaya said that he was already in Adani to see things for himself.

“There was an attack on Adani police division in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“I am there now to see the extent of the incident and access level of destruction and casualties,” he said.

