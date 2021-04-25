‘Unholy Terrorists’: CAN reacts to bandits attack on Kaduna church

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Reverend Caleb Ma’aji Secretary, CAN Kaduna state, has said that their hearts are saddened over the sorry state of the security situation in “our dear state (Kaduna state)”.

He said in a statement that “It has grown so unfortunate and on a daily basis continues to grow worst with no appreciable resistance given the unholy terrorists who have continued to hold our dear state and nation to ransom.”

“Today 25th April 2021, innocent worshipers who went out for nothing but to worship and pray to God were attacked, a medical doctor and one other person killed, many members injured and others taken into captivity”.

“This is happening in a nation that her constitution allows freedom of religion yet this freedom is not guaranteed.

“CAN Kaduna State continue to wonder, what is the crime of innocent citizens, how comes the terrorist appear more free and protected than the citizens?

“This is a challenge to the government, indeed a government that is unable to guarantee the safety of its citizens and their properties will be best termed a failed government.

“Our hearts go to the local church at Manini, the Nigeria Baptist Convention, and family members of the deceased.

“We are appealing to relevant agencies and praying for the safe release of the abducted members and indeed all others in captivity.

“We also enjoined all men and women of Goodwill to continue to wake up and do the needful before we are all consumed by the ongoing evil of Banditry and kidnapping that has hijacked our country especially Kaduna State.

“The Kaduna State Government and the FG should stop making noise about insecurity and simply act now before Nigerians will have no option than to turn to self-help”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

