UNHCR launches fund for refugees, IDPs

By Victoria Ojeme

The United Nations Refugee Agency has launched the refugee and IDP Zakat Fund in Nigeria. The fund is meant to address the plight of the 2.9 million internally displaced persons currently in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch, the Senior Advisor, Representative of the Gulf of Cooperation Council Countries, UNHCR, Khalid Khalifa who spoke virtually on the importance of Zakat said the benefit thereof are enormous.

He said the support will go a long way at helping government address the challenges faced by IDPs occasioned by insurgency, flood and other vices.

In her remarks, UNHCR Representative in Nigeria, Chansa Kapaya said due to the covid-19 pandemic, the UNHCR has only received 14% of the $96.4 million needed in 2021, hence the need for the support.

It is worthy of noting that the crisis of internal displacement in Nigeria has persisted for more than ten years and it currently stood at 2.9 million.

