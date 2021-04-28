UI agog as acting VC inaugurates music dept building

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

There was excitement and joy by staff and students of the Department of Music, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, as the acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebola Ekanola, officially inaugurated the rehabilitated building, procurement of furniture and equipment for the department at the former Central Cafeteria in the Students’ Union Building (SUB) complex.

At the event, the acting VC said the need for the renovated building arose because the current building was no longer able to cope with the ever-increasing student population, teaching, research, and practical activities of the Department in a statement issued by the University’s Director of Public Communication, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo.

Prof. Ekanola, a former Dean of the Faculty, was elated at the successful completion of the building and thanked all those who were involved in making the project a reality, especially the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka and one-time Dean of the Faculty, Prof. Ademola Dasylva.

The statement read: “The immediate Past Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka, clarified the issue of ownership when contention against the project arose and secured the place for the Department because the place was under-utilised. For Prof. Dasylva, he was so much committed to ensuring that the Department had a conducive place for its academic activities.”

With the building, Professor Ekanola stated that the Department “which has been in dire need of the building will now be able to expand the horizon of the students because of ample space that is now made available.”

“I am sure that this will go a long way in assisting the Department to meet the needs of the students. Because of the peculiarity of the Department, the location of the building is good for the students’ practical applications in the studio.”

Acknowledging the provision of the new building, the current Acting Head, Dr. Toyin Ajose, was full of gratitude for the provision of the spacious building that was handed over for use, thanking the university management for the great achievement.

In his remarks, the Dean, Faculty of Arts, Prof. Afis Oladosu was delighted at the completion of the building and appreciated God for the successful completion.

He appreciated the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ekanola, for his great commitment to achieving the great height and promised that the building will be put to good use.

The pioneer Acting Head of the Department, Dr. Tolu Owoaje said: ” I have to appreciate God that the work comes into completion.”

“The location is strategic for smooth operation for the fact that the building is beside the previous Department of Music building and very close to Department of Theatre Arts and the Faculty of Arts.”

The accommodation/ office space challenge confronting the Department of Music led to the award of a contract for the rehabilitation and furnishing of the old cafeteria building for the Department.

The project was awarded in November 2019 under the NEEDS Intervention to Messrs Amec Consult Nig. Ltd at the sum of N100,984,702.00 with a duration of 12 weeks.

The project commencement was delayed because Tantalizer did not evacuate the building in good time apparently due to COVID-19 lockdown. The execution was also affected by the COVID-19 lockdown and the staff unions’ strike.

The project which was eventually handed over about two weeks ago has the following features: 9 offices; HoD and secretary offices; computer and server rooms; library; classrooms; concert and practice rooms as well as furniture and equipment.

Present at the occasion were the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Kayode Adebowale; Acting Bursar, Mr. Olayiwola Abimbola; University Librarian, Dr. Helen Komolafe-Opadeji; Member of the Governing Council of the University, Mr. Taiwo Semowo; Prof. Ademola Dasylva, Former Dean, Faculty of Arts; Director of Works, Engr. Olufemi Adetolu; Director, Physical Planning, Surv. Sam Olaniyan; Director of Procurement, Engr. J.K. Ajibola; Director, University Advancement Centre, Mr. ‘Debo Adeosun; Deputy Registrar, Vice-Chancellor’s Office, Mr. Oluwole Dada; Deputy Director of Works, Engr. Jimoh Bello and the Faculty Officer, Faculty of Arts, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Dibosa.

