Tuition Fees: Kaduna PDP chieftain carpets Elrufai over increment 

Kindly Share This Story:

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kaduna State, Lawal Adamu Usman, has carpeted the state governor, Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, for the increment of tuition fees in state-owned tertiary institutions.

He pointed out that while campaigning for the 2015 and 2019 general election, Elrufa’i was famous for his pledge to “put the people first’.

Usman said this in a statement by his media consultant, Abdul-azeez Suleiman.

READ ALSO:

The statement reads:”To the best of my knowledge he has derailed from that campaign mantra. His actions are a resounding testimony to what I said.

“A people-first-government will always value the welfare and well being of it’s citizens, especially women and children. “Such feat is achieved through dedicated service, carefully designed to protect the citizenry. Development is good for the socio-economic well-being of the general public which will attract investors and add prestige to the state, that is a given, but you cannot achieve it by trampling on human beings like they are flies. ”

“The recent increment of tuition fees is one more evidence that the Elrufa’i administration does not care about its citizens, most especially the commoners, the poor and vulnerable.

“His current action farther exacerbates the hardship Kaduna state citizens are bedeviled by which is almost all over this country.

“With such increment of fees, most students will have no option but to drop out of school while to some female students, such action could push them to prostitution or engage in terrible acts with way-ward lecturers for them to be able to meet up with such outrageous demand for fees by the government.

“The earlier your government rescinds this outrageous decision, the better for us and our children.

“And to cushion your radical urbanization policy, you may consider employing a strategy of creating an enabling environment for displaced business owners to have a means of livelihood even if through guarantees for banks to grant loans to small and medium scale entrepreneurs who will be closely monitored by the administration against defectors and also provide student loans for poor children to be able to put themselves through school while they engage in the crafts they are good at. “

Kindly Share This Story: