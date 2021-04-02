TSG felicitates with Christians at Easter

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-The Tinubu Support Group,TSG,has felicitated with Christians on the occasion of Easter Celebrations which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The group, in a statement by its Head Media and Publicity, Oluwatosin Johnson, urged citizens to imbibe the selfless attributes displayed by Jesus Christ.

“As we merry with friends, families and other loved ones on this occasion, we implore all and sundry to also remember the essence of Easter which is encapsulated in love, sacrifice and suffering that Jesus Christ personifies for humanity,” the group said.

The group counselled that love and tolerance should tower above violence, killings, agitations, and other divisive tendencies.

“In our collective efforts to progress as a nation, we must all rise above our perceived differences which pit brothers and sisters against themselves. Love and tolerance should be our watchwords.”

The group tasked Nigerians to use the occasion of Easter to pray for the safety and wellbeing of the Armed Forces and other security personnel that toil day and night in ensuring the safety of the citizenry.

It also used the opportunity to seek the continuous prayers and support of Nigerians for the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

