Breaking News
Translate

TSG felicitates with Christians at Easter

On 11:02 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

 

Easter: Akwa Ibom relaxes lockdown for two days over COVID-19

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-The Tinubu Support Group,TSG,has felicitated with Christians on the occasion of Easter Celebrations which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The group, in a statement by its Head Media and Publicity, Oluwatosin Johnson, urged citizens to imbibe the selfless attributes displayed by Jesus Christ.

READ ALSONiger president to be sworn in after ‘attempted coup’

“As we merry with friends, families and other loved ones on this occasion, we implore all and sundry to also remember the essence of Easter which is encapsulated in love, sacrifice and suffering that Jesus Christ personifies for humanity,” the group said.
The group counselled  that love and tolerance should tower above violence, killings, agitations, and other divisive tendencies.
“In our collective efforts to progress as a nation, we must all rise above our perceived differences which pit brothers and sisters against themselves. Love and tolerance should be our watchwords.”
The group tasked Nigerians to use the occasion of Easter to pray for the safety and wellbeing of the Armed Forces and other security personnel that toil day and night in ensuring the safety of the  citizenry.
It also used the opportunity to seek the continuous prayers and support of Nigerians for the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.
Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!