Truck crushes 2 siblings enroute school in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Two students of the same parents were on Thursday crushed to death in an accident involving a Bajaj motorcycle and a MAN diesel truck on the Sagamu – Ikorodu road.

The Public Relations Officer of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accident to newsmen in Abeokuta. Akinbiyi explained that the accident, which involved a MAN diesel truck marked SHR 35 XA and a Bajaj motorcycle marked LSD 638 QB happened around 7:57 a.m., was caused by reckless driving and impatience on the part of the motorcyclist.

Akinbiyi said, “according to an eyewitness account, the four persons on the motorcycle are students of Idagba Community High School, Sotubo and Wesley Primary School, Ogijo, with one of them riding the motorcycle conveying him and others to school.

“In an attempt for the motorcyclist to find its way in between two trailers, the motorcycle fell on its side and the rear tyre of one of the trailers ran over them”.

” Two of the passengers on the motorcycle, who were brothers from the same parents died on the spot,” he said.

Akinbiyi explained that the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, while the injured were taken to the same hospital for treatment.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased while appealing to commercial motorcyclists to always exercise patience, caution and avoid reckless and dangerous riding.

