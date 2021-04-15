Troops rescue herders, 200 cattle in Southern Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) reported that two herders were rescued from an attack in Mabuhu village of Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan ,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said on Thursday, that the herders – Zakariya Ahmadu and Abubakar Kofar – were attacked while grazing their cattle in the village.

The troops in conjunction with the Special Forces of the Nigerian Air Force, responded to a distress call and rescued both herders with their 200 cattle, handing them over to their employer, one Alhaji Alhamdu. No harm came to the herders or cattle.

Similarly, troops of Operation Safe Haven responded to a distress call relaying information of a kidnap operation along the Gidan Waya-Jagindi road, Jema’a local government area.

The troops rescued one Ibrahim Tafida from the scene, after armed bandits had opened fire on his vehicle, forcing it to a stop in a bid to kidnap the occupant. The bandits, who abandoned their mission and fled as they sighted the approaching troops, are currently being trailed.

On a sad note, troops discovered the dead body of one Jafaru Isah in the bushes beside a river in Farin Hawan village, Jema’a local government area.

The troops mobilized to the area following a tip-off and found the decomposing body which was handed over to the family of the deceased for burial. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Acknowledging the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted with sadness the discovery of the corpse in Jema’a LGA, and sent condolences to the family of the deceased, as he prayed for the repose of his soul.

The Governor thanked the troops for the timely rescue of the citizen in Jema’a LGA, and the herders in Zangon Kataf LGA.

