Breaking News
Translate

Troops rescue 5 abducted Kaduna college students – Army

On 1:25 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Troops of I Division FCC Nigerian Army has  rescued five of the students of the  College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna who were kidnapped by bandits on March 11, Army Headquarters says.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Yerima gave the names of the rescued students as Abubakar Yakubu, Francis Paul, Obadiya Habakkuk, Amina Yusuf and Maryam Danladi.

READ ALSO: Calls for separation expensive, disruptive — Aregbesola

He said the rescued students are currently receiving medical attention in a military facility in Kaduna.

According to him, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) I Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen Danjuma Alli-Keffi, has commended the troops for their effort.

“He charged them not to rest on their oars until all kidnap victims are rescued and returned to their families,” he said. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!