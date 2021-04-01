Titan Farms: Olubadan makes case for indigenous firm

Kindly Share This Story:

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso I, has called on Nigerians to embrace indigenous companies and be part of their success stories.

The revered monarch said this when he became the patron of Titan Farms, a fast-growing agribusiness company, adding that “identifying with Titan Farms is as a result of the sterling way they have carried out their work since inception.”

READ ALSO:

Oba Saliu Adetunji said he was personally impressed with the leadership qualities of the CEO and “the brand’s genuine desire to put smiles on people’s faces by virtue of their products and services,” charging people to embrace indigenous companies and be a part of their success stories.

This is coming a few days after the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Engr Olatunbosun, and his team visited the monarch at his palace in Ibadan, where he said Oba Adetunji had displayed fatherly support to ensure the company and Ibadan experience rapid growth.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: