Three kidnapped construction workers in Ondo released, ransom paid

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

The three construction workers abducted last week along lkaramu/ Akunnu Akoko highway in the Akoko North West council area of Ondo state has been released.

Vanguard gathered the kidnappers had requested for N20million ransom before they could be released.

However, sources said some millions of naira was paid as ransom to the kidnappers who released the workers.

The workers were rehabilitating the 16 kilometres lkaramu/ Akunnu Akoko highway in Akoko North West council area of Ondo state when they were abducted last Tuesday.

Also read:

Work on the road has since stopped since the ugly incident as other workers were scared of returning to the site for fear of being abducted

Vanguard learnt that they were released last weekend after the unspecified amount was paid to the kidnappers.

A family source said the workers were taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical treatment immediately after they rejoined their families.

The spokesperson of the state police command Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the release of the workers but failed to give further details.

Recall that the abduction of the workers heightened tension and anxiety in Akoko areas of the state.

The gunmen stormed the site at about 6 pm on Tuesday and whisked three of the workers away.

Identities of the victims could not be ascertained as at the time of going to press.

The victims were reportedly marched into the thick forest even as other workers watched helplessly

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: