Things fall apart – Reactions as Nigerian Air Force mistakenly Kill over 20 soldiers

By Arogbonlo Israel

Air Force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists mistakenly bombed men of the Nigerian Army on Sunday, April 25, killing over 20 officers in Borno.

Recall the soldiers who were reinforced from Ngandu village were said to be on their way to Mainok, headquarters of the Kaga Local Government Area of the state which was under attack by militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād.

The terrorists who came in no fewer than 15 gun trucks also burnt down the military base.

It was gathered that a reinforcement team of the Nigerian Army sent to the community was mistakenly bombed by an Air Force fighter jet.

Reacting, Nigerians Monday, took to their social media handles to condemn the assumed mistake by the Force.

Below are few reactions gathered by Vanguard;

