The Charly Boy Show returns with a bang

Kindly Share This Story:

…to air exclusively on Ogelle

Fans who have sorely missed the popular television series, The Charly Boy Show, now have a reason to smile.

The weekly sketch/variety show which featured music, comedy, and celebrity appearances and produced by the iconic Nigerian singer/songwriter, television presenter, publisher, and producer, Charly Boy (Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa), is making a return. This time, it will air exclusively on Ogelle, Africa’s first user generated content (UGC) video-sharing platform for African content only.

Charly Boy and the management of Ogelle on Monday signed an agreement to relaunch The Charly Boy Show.

The show, which will air exclusively on Ogelle.com beginning in May, promises to be the hub of entertainment. So, if you are looking for entertainment, here’s where to be.

But beyond entertainment, Charly Boy said through the show the young will also pick up lessons that will be valuable in their various endeavours. It’s a rare opportunity to hear the success story of that music icon, that movie star, that comedian, that football legend that you admire.

“This is why we are bringing back The Charly Boy Show – to entertain, but also to teach through entertainment. We need to revive the African values of family, brotherhood, success through hard work, consistency in any chosen field, and so on,” Charly Boy said.

He said he was glad that The Charly Boy Show was coming back at a time when technology has enabled a wider reach, but even more excited that Ogelle, the platform where the show will air exclusively, is 100 percent African.

He described Ogelle as a platform that all Africans, both at home and in the Diaspora, and lovers of African culture should hook up to.

Osita Oparaugo, founder of Ogelle, said the entire Ogelle team was optimistic at the prospects of the return of The Charly Boy Show exclusively on the Ogelle platform.

Oparaugo noted that the difference between The Charly Boy Show of the late 1990s and the new show on Ogelle is that while the former had political undertones, the new show will be purely entertainment, though there will be plenty of lessons to learn along the way.

READ ALSO:

“We sincerely thank Charly Boy, aka Area Fada, for agreeing with us to bring back this show on Ogélle, a 100 percent African content platform,” Oparaugo said.

“Content shapes the world and there is no better time than now for Africans in Africa and in the diaspora to change the narrative, and no better platform than Ogélle, being a user-generated video content sharing platform dedicated to African content only.

“It is our prayer that more and more Africans will understand that the West is saturated and have finished telling their beautiful stories. It is our time, Africa’s time, to tell our stories through Ogélle,” he said.

The Charly Boy Show first launched on NTA 2 Channel 5 Lagos and was later syndicated across other stations in the country. The cast included Charly Boy, his wife Diane Oputa, actress Stella Damasus, singing duo Tunde and Wunmi Obe, among others. However, The Charly Boy Show could not be continued and was cancelled in 2001, after 10 years on air.

Kindly Share This Story: