Telly Brown returns with banging new track, Tonado Ft Zlatan

Fast rising Afro-fusion star, Ayodeji Taiwo Olumide also known as Telly Brown will be releasing his first single of the year, “Tonado” featuring popular rapper Zlatan the track was produced by Cyborg.

Coming into the new year with a determination to solidify his position as a promising Afro-Fusion talent, Telly Brown reintroduces himself with the drum-heavy afrobeat rhythm and bars that blend into each other on the song and carries the listeners along as he tells a story of a sweet experience.

We caught up with him to find out what to expect from the upcoming single.

What first got you into music?

I don’t remember the first time, I have been singing all my life. I kind of like to think I was born with it, but church choir was my first platform.

Who inspired you to make music?

Honestly No one did, It’s a passion I have just always had.

How would you describe the music that you typically create?

I’m not held back by genre, I Love all sounds

What is your creative process like?

My vibe or frame of mind at the moment I’m working determines the process. So the energy around me just needs to click.

Which famous musicians do you admire?

I love contemporary musicians like Akon, Maroon5, and Barrister. They are heavy on their lyrics and so am I.

What should we expect from Tonado?

Expect a hit! Because that’s what Tonado is. A smash hit

What’s next for you?

I am working on my debut Ep it will be available soon, but for now Tonado Audio and Video is dropping on the 20th.

The single will be available on all streaming platforms on Tuesday, 20th April, 2021.

