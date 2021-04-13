Tegbe seeks spiritual rebirth as Muslims begin Ramadan fasting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

As Muslim faithful begin Ramadan fasting, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, Chief Olasunkami Tegbe, has called for spiritual rebirth among them, as he enjoined them to imbibe the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammed on the essence of Ramadan fasting.

Chief Tegbe in a statement made available to Vanguard on Tuesday, urged the Muslim faithful to use the period to pray for the unity and peaceful co-existence of the country’s ethnic groups, and shun divisive tendencies capable of drawing back the country’s wheel of progress.

He said in the statement: “Since Ramadan fasting symbolises spiritual rejuvenation, it is expected that our Muslim brothers and sisters will continue to adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammed. Part of this is to be our brother’s keepers and ensure service to humanity.”

“Besides, it is important for us to move closer to Allah, even after the fasting and eschew things that are against His will and commandment.”

“We should not be tempted to go back to sinful habits. Leaders in all the tiers of government also deserve to be assisted with prayers so that they can lead us aright and move the country forward in all ramifications.”

Chief Tegbe, however, urged for the spirit of oneness and peaceful co-existence among all religious adherents in the state, while he prayed that Allah should accept their supplications, even beyond the holy month.

