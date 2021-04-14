TECNO launches SPARK 7 series, promises Speed Without Compromise

Kindly Share This Story:

TECNO Mobile, a global premier mobile phone brand, has announced the launch of the all-new redesigned Spark 7 smartphone, equipped with significantly upgraded and more powerful functional features.

According to mobile giant, the Spark 7 series is guaranteed to offer everyday users a swift, smooth experience for every situation.

And as the seventh generation of TECNO’s Spark family of smartphones, the Spark 7 series is built to give its teeming youthful customers the freedom to be expressive and go-getting, while immersing themselves in the exciting world of entertainment and digital media.

“The demand for mobile phone innovation is on the rise. And that is expected as technology has fast become a vital part of our lives. So, we are excited to be presenting to our fans a smartphone that will satisfy their needs for sleek but affordable innovation. As a brand founded on the principle of innovation, the new Spark 7 series is built to run without any lags and users are sure to have a field day experiencing this. It is the phone capable of matching every of your move.” said Attai Oguche, Marketing Manager for TECNO Nigeria.

He noted that with its upgraded features, The Spark 7 series will transform the usage of smartphones as we know it, elevating the quality of its users’ experience, while they are assured of a most seamless relationship with their phones like never before.

‘’The Spark 7P will be available in all authorized retail stores across Nigeria at a recommended retail price of ₦60,900 and ₦68,800 for the 64GB and 128GB variants, respectively. It comes in beautiful, expressive, and dynamic colours – Magnet Black, Alps Blue, Spruce Green, and Summer Mojito.

‘’Pre-order for the Spark 7P is now open from 12th April and every customer who makes a pre-order gets a free TECNO Wristband and qualifies for a lucky draw to win ₦1,000,000. Spark 7P pre-order ends by 23rd April 2021.’’ Oguche stated.

The Spark 7P model comes with a large 6.82-inch IPS dot-notch display that delivers a 90Hz refresh rate. Combined with an Helio G70 processor and 4GB of RAM, users can seamlessly play games, watch HD videos, and perform heavier tasks with impressive speed and no lagging.

Its 16MP+2MP+QVGA AI triple rear camera set-up with quad-flashlight provides for great photos with impressive colour and depth and an 8MP front camera with a dual flashlight for those clear and vivid selfies. Several other photo-enhancing features including the AR shot, super night, AI portrait and beauty modes, etc., all give the user a variety of fun options to play with for different photography situations.

With all of these astounding features combined with an optimised 5000mAh Battery, 64GB and 128GB storage variants, and a Dirac stereo speaker, the Spark 7P compromises on nothing to deliver the best mid-range device in its category, once again showcasing TECNO Mobile’s extensive technological improvements and innovative use of artificial intelligence.

