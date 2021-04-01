Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state government has constituted a 21-man task force to coordinate and review all immunization programs in the state.

The state deputy governor, Haruna Manu who inaugurated the 21 member task force for immunization, will serve as Chairman of the team.

According to him, “the State Task Force on Immunization is the central coordinating Committee for all immunization programs in our state and would be responsible for implementing all resolutions from the National Task Force on Immunization. “

The terms of reference for the 21-man immunization task force include, but are not limited to “ensuring effective leadership and coordination of all immunization activities in the State.

“Prepare and regularly review/update a 12 plan for -month State the intensification of polio Eradication Routine Immunization activities required to interrupt/sustain interruption of wild poliovirus transmission.

“Ensure the formation of LGA inter-sectoral committees (e.g LGA taskforce), to coordinate planning and implementation of quality routine immunization and immunization campaigns at LGA level.

“Oversee the preparation of budgets for immunization activities, advocate for timely and adequate resources allocation and ensure judicious use of all funds allocated for these activities,” among others.

Manu also used the forum to appreciate development partners in the health sector for their support, which he said has enabled residents of the state to access effective and affordable health care services.

