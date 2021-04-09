Vanguard Logo

S’West PDP Congress: Dino Melaye speaks with Fayose over screening, assures of fairness

On 8:11 pm
Dino Melaye
Sen. Dino Melaye

The group in the South West People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said that Senator Dino Melaye, who was appointed as Chairman of the South-West Congress Screening Committee has assured of fairness, equity and transparency of the committee.

The group disclosed in a statement by the Ogun State Chairman of the party, Dr Sikirulai Ogundele, that Fayose had spoken with Senator Dino Melaye on phone and he is convinced that the committee with does its job with a fair mind.

“We write to withdraw our objection to the appointment of Senator Dino Melaye which was as a result of some misinformation.

‘Our group leader, former Governor Fayose has personally spoken to him expressing confidence in his nomination.

“He remains one of the pillars of our party and we will cooperate with him and the party to make a success of the Southwest Zonal Congress,” Sikirulai said.

