Suspected herdsmen attack IDPs camp, kill 7 ― Ortom

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue, on Tuesday, confirmed an attack on Abagena Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Makurdi by suspected herdsmen, that left seven persons dead and many others injured.

Ortom stated this when he visited the camp, where the IDPs were already protesting the attack by blocking the Makurdi-Lafia road.

The governor said that the attacks were becoming unacceptable.

He also said that more than 70 people were killed in Guma, Makurdi, and Gwer West local government areas (LGAs), of the state in the last two weeks.

“You have all seen what is happening within the last two weeks. We have lost over 70 people in Guma, Makurdi, and Gwer West LGAs alone, in addition to what you have seen here.

“Many are in the hospital apart from the seven that were killed. But I want to say that our patience is being overstretched in spite of our preaching of rule of law and due process. You can see that the people are fed up.’’

Ortom urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to take full responsibility for the security challenges facing the country as he is the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces.

He also called on other governors to wake up and impress on the president to address the country on the ongoing insecurity in the country.

“Mr President must rise up; he is the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He has taken oath of office to secure and protect lives and property.

“This (attack) is not acceptable, this cannot continue. Mr President must rise up and address the nation.

“My colleagues, the governors must rise and impress on the President to call a security submit, if possible to declare a state of emergency on security so that all hands will be on deck to address the situation in the country,’’ he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: