Suspect arrested over attack on Soludo

The Police in Anambra State have arrested a suspect in connection with the attack on the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Charles Soludo.

Ikenga Tochukwum, Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday.

Professor Soludo, a governorship aspirant, was attacked at a stakeholders’ meeting with some politicians on Wednesday at the Isuofia Civic Centre in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

A gunfight ensued when gunmen invaded the meeting, leading to the death of three policemen and the abduction of the Commissioner of Public Utilities in the state, Emeka Ezenwanne. Read the story HERE.

Details coming.

