Support group condemns attack on Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu,Awka

The Soludo Solidarity Forum (SSF), one of the groups promoting the election of Prof.Chukwuma Soludo as the next governor of Anambra State has condemned the attack on the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, during a town hall meeting at his hometown, Isuofia in Aguata local government area last week.

The attack, which took place at the Civic centre, Isuofia, happened while Soludo, an aspirant on the platform of All progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, was having an interactive session with some youths. Three policemen attached to the professor of economics were killed, while the Anambra State Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr Emeka Ezenwanne was abducted.

While condemning the attack, the convener and chairman of the board of trustees of Soludo Solidarity Forum, Chief Tony Muobike described the attack as very barbaric and alien to the political culture of Anambra State.

He called on the state government and the police command to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and pleaded with the authorities to leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safe return of the Commissioner.

Muobike enjoined supporters of Prof Soludo across the state not to be deterred by this incident, insisting that Soludo remained the best among all the governorship aspirants for the November 6 election.

He also urged the APGA aspirant not to give up on Anambra as his knowledge, a wealth of experience and international network were seriously needed by the state and her people.

