Sultan of Sokoto confers traditional titles on 3 sons of Dasuki, 17 others

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Sunday, turbaned no fewer than 20 dignitaries, including three sons of the 18th Sultan of Sokoto, late Ibrahim Dasuki, with traditional titles of the caliphate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the turbaning ceremony took place at the Sultan’s palace, in the ancient city of Sokoto and seat of the caliphate.

The event was a unique one which, offered its most famous traditional honour and hospitality to the dignitaries, making it the first of its kind in the history of the caliphate.

In his address at the ceremony, the Sultan charged the new title holders to remain committed to the course of strengthening the administrative roles and responsibilities of the caliphate, to humanity.

Abubakar said that the event was historic as it retraced the footprints of the late Othman Dan Fodiyo’s purposeful legacies.

“Your turbanning is a great honor and opportunity to serve the society and the entire Sokoto caliphate. Because of this, I expect all of you to shoulder the responsibilities with dedication and commitment.

“It is our humble belief that you would assist in achieving a favourable and rewarding Ramadan, in peace and for the benefit of Muslims, while keeping people closer to the caliphate.

“Moreover, people should continue to pray for the turbaned, to enable them deliver the responsibilities shouldered on all of them, “he said.

Abubakar further called on Nigerians to sustain their prayers for the leaders, to enable them address all the security challenges bedeviling some parts of the country.

NAN reports that prominent among the 20 persons turbanned were, three sons of the 18th Sultan of Sokoto, the late Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki.

They included a former lawmaker in the National Assembly and serving Sokoto State Commissioner of Finance, Abdussamad Dasuki turbanned as Santuraki of Sokoto, Abubakar Dasuki as Danmaje and Alhaji Khadir Dasuki as Durbi.

Other dignitaries turbaned were: Chairman, Sokoto state Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Alhaji Muhtari Maigona, as Zanna, former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, as Jekada.

Also included were; former Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman, as Dan’amar, Prof. Ahmad Mora, as Kayayen Sarkin Musulmi, Alhaji Musa Bashar, as Mayana.

A former NNPC Director, Alhaji Faruk Ahmad, was turbanned as Danmadami, and the Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council, (NADDC) Alhaji Jelani Aliyu.

