Study in Canada using the Nigerian student Express (An interview with Adodo Eddy Osaman)

Eligible Nigerian students may now apply to study in Canada using a program called Nigerian Student Express (NSE).

Adodo Eddy Osaman, a notable Nigerian in Canada who helps Africans withfree travel opportunities, recently spoke with The Nation Newspapers. In our interview with Osaman, He explained more about the Nigerian Student Express and how Nigerian students can take advantage of it. He said:

“The Nigerian Student Express (NSE) is a welcome development. This program is for Nigerian citizens or Permanent Residents who have been admitted to study in any Canadian institution but yet to apply for their study permit. NSE allows you to process your Canadian study permit in about 20days. I understand that since we are currently in a pandemic, this processing time may be longer, but the good news is that project has come to stay. However, Nigerians need to be advised on the requirements so they can proceed without hassle.

To proceed with NSE, you need to have an admission acceptance letter from a higher institution in Canada and $150CAD fee. The other required documents include your international passport, sponsors/scholarship documents (if you are using a sponsor/scholarship), your financial documents (if you are self-sponsoring) and a medical examination at an IRCC approved clinic in Nigeria. A medical examination cost around N35,000 to N42,000. For those inspiring to study in Quebec you will also need a Certificate of Acceptance in Quebec (CAQ). You would need your passport, admission letter and $117CAD to apply for a CAQ online.

Upon creation of your IRCC online profile (Immigrations Refuges and Citizenship Canada), you will receive a notification from IRCC that you qualify for NSE. You will be required to provide an English/French test score (Usually IELTS or TEF) and a MyBankStatement from any of these eligible banks: Access Bank Plc, Ecobank Nigeria Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, First City Monument Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Heritage Bank Limited, Keystone Bank Limited, Polaris Bank Limited, Providus Bank Limited, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, Wema Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc. A MyBankStatement is different from the regular bank statement. Whether or not your bank is on the list above, you need to reach out to your bank office to make provisions for this.

IRCC didn’t specify the type of IELTS to submit for NSE, but they only mentioned that candidates must score 6.0 minimum in each aspect of IELTS – reading, speaking, writing and listening.”

Adodo Eddy Osaman is also the author of a Book ‘Canada Express Entry Bible’. To follow Adodo Eddy Osaman for more travel inspired information and humor, follow him on Instagram/Twitter (@eddyosaman), Facebook/YouTube (Adodo Eddy Osaman).

