Strike: Adamu invites ASUU to emergency meeting tomorrow

On 6:25 pmIn Newsby
Mallam Adamu Adamu, Education
Mallam Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–MINISTER of Education,Mallam Adamu Adamu,has invited the leadership of Academic Staff Union of Universities,ASUU,to an emergency meeting.
The meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday,is coming following the threat by the union to embark on another round of strike.
A statement to this effect, Monday evening by the Director Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Bem Goong, quoted the minister as explaining that the meeting is “intended to nip the strike in the bud.”

The statement read in full:”Education Minister Adamu Adamu has invited the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to an emergency meeting following the threat to embark on another round of strike.
“The emergency meeting is to hold tomorrow, the 6th of April 2021 at 11:00am in the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja.
“Explaining the reason for the emergency meeting, the Minister said the meeting is intended to nip the strike in the bud.
“It will be recalled that ASUU has issued a notice of strike over what the union has described as the refusal of Government to implement some of the agreements entered into between the union and the Federal Government.
ASUU has just called off a nine month old strike in January this year.”

