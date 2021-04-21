Stop attacks on road contractors- Abia govt warns Aba residents

Kindly Share This Story:

Abia government has warned residents of Ngwa Road in Aba commercial city against attacks on contractors reconstructing Ngwa Road in the state or be punished.

The warning was contained in a press release signed by Abia Information Commissioner, Chief Okeiyi Kalu and made available to newsmen in Aba on Wednesday.

The warning came after some contractors were reportedly attacked and chased out of a construction site on Ngwa Road which is close to Ngwa Road Market.

“Our attention has been drawn to the disruption of ongoing reconstruction of Ngwa Road, Aba, by sundry persons suspected to be traders and other community actors who attacked the contractors.

“Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the leadership of Ngwa Road Market Traders Association (NGWAMATA) and the Traditional Ruler of the area, to ensure that the attacks and harassment on contractors ceases forthwith,” he said.

The commissioner said that government would sanction those involved including closure of the market till completion of work on the road.

Kalu urged the contractor, Heartland Construction company, to deploy fully to the site to meet agreed timeline with the government before the full onset of rains.

The government said that steps have been taken to ensure the safety and security of the contractors on the road.

