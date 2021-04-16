Breaking News
Stockbrokers’ Institute begins new certification structure

By Peter Egwuatu

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has commenced a new certification structure in line with the new changes in the domestic and international financial market.

Vanguard gathered that the Institute is at the final stage of commencing Online Professional Examination to meet the yearning demand of global candidates who are desirous of its competitive certification.

It was gathered that under the new structure which was adopted in March Diet, the four  papers for Level One have been upgraded for specialization. Level Two papers have been reduced from four to two with a reviewed syllabus for enhanced professional practice.

The Institute’s President, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe explained that as a dynamic organization, the Institute would always align its operations to global best practices.

According to him, the advent of COVID-19  has altered the way of doing business, hence the Institute must reflect this in its certification procedures.

Amolegbe noted that the overall objective of the new certification processes is to develop manpower that will populate the Nigeria’s financial market for competitive edge.

 

 

