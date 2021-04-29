State of Emergency won’t solve security problems, Masari says

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari on Thursday said that declaration of state of emergency on security will not solve the security situation in the country.

The House of Representatives had on Tuesday in its resolution on a motion over the worsening security situation in the country called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security.

But Governor Masari, who was a former Speaker of House of Representatives said that declaration of a state of emergency was not the solution, rather the commitment of every Nigerian irrespective of political and religious affiliations to a peaceful nation.

He spoke to State House correspondents after meeting with the Chief of staff to the president, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He appealed to Nigerians not to politicise security issues even as he also stated that the military is already overstretched

Asked whether the call by the National Assembly for a declaration of state of emergency on security would help to solve the problem facing the country, the Governor said:

“It cannot because how can state of emergency solve the problem? You have a situation where the military are in all the states of the federation, then you ask yourself, how many do we have? Are we not overstretching them?

“So the reality is the responsibility of securing this country is ours, all of us. We have a role to play and we must play it for the sake of the country and for the sake of our children and grandchildren, not for the sake of the persons that in office.

“I think we have to understand that whatever we do to restore security today, we are not doing it for one particular person or group of persons, but we are doing it for all of us, for the country and in fact, for Africa. A stable Nigeria means a stable Sub-Saharan Africa.

“So, I think we better be serious about this issue of security. If you say set up state of emergency, what do you do? We are having the same people, the same security agencies, the same capacities, and the same resources. So what are we talking about?

“We have a problem that everybody has a role to play, we better play it. Politics should be over, the security situation of this country is beyond partisan politics, it’s a national concern for all of us, every responsible person in this country.”

On the present security situation in the state, Governor Masari said, “Well, thank God, but actually the situation is still of high concern, insecurity is real and we’re doing everything to make sure that we control the situation so that it doesn’t reach the level it reached before and we’re hopeful that working together with the security agencies and the responsible people and also the repentant bandits will be able to have our state will back to normalcy. ”

Also asked how the non-remittance to Federation Account by the NNPC will affect the states, he said, “I think it’s something that we’ll have to work towards, without resources, again, it’s another factor that affects security, you cannot create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the rural communities.

“What do we do to make sure that those who are recruiting the youths in the localities are not given opportunities, do not have an upper hand? It’s with resources state governments and local governments will be able to contain some of these restive youths so that they can be used for better purposes because most of them might be foot soldiers to the bandits.

“So I think we have to look at this issue seriously, it will significantly affect the even the capacity of states to pay salaries and to do what is necessary for the smooth running of government and also fund of the security agencies, the logistic requirement of security agencies. I think these people better visit the states and see what the states are doing.”

