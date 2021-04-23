Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers provides seamless operation system

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

The Chief Executive Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Olumide Oyetan in his address appreciated everybody and partners for their support even during the pandemic.

“You will agree with me that these are both exciting and challenging times. The Nigerian Pension Industry is changing rapidly, and while some of us might be averse to the changes, they are necessary if we must grow as an industry.

Our theme today – Pension Administration in the New Normal, therefore, encapsulates the purpose of our virtual gathering today. This virtual gathering in itself is an example of the new ways of operating in our new normal. We have put together a deliberate agenda that will allow us to have robust discussions around our new normal.

Discussions such as the mental and physical health of our employees have become paramount for any organization and we must be equipped to support our employees. Discussions on new and efficient ways of serving our customers in these times are also important to give our customers the confidence that our focus at Stanbic IBTC remains helping them to retire well.

According to Oyetan, we will also be discussing critical emerging trends including the transfer window among other industry updates. The transfer window is a positive development for the pension industry which in the long run, will offer much stability and sustainability to our industry. We therefore hope that the knowledge we share today will give fresh perspectives on how we can make the most of our new normal and boost contributor confidence in the Nigerian pension industry and the larger financial services industry.

During the virtual event, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers really provided an in-depth knowledge of its digitalised, seamless operation for customer compliance. Seasoned experts in the pension industry really simplified the mode of operation for customer friendly and to embrace its digitalised method.

Presenters, Yinka Johnson/Layo Ilori-Olaogun discussed digitalisation of Pension Administration with special focus on online service and options and selling their brand for TW. Other experts, Bolanle Shobowale/Ibiyemi Mezu also explained what customers stand to gain now and after retirement.

