SPANGLER market launches website, mobile app

A foremost online retail service in Nigeria, Spangler market has commenced the full operation of the website and app to boost visibility for small scale entrepreneurs and businesses in Nigeria.

The E-Commerce website and app were launched on Saturday in Abuja with the aim of creating a better avenue for businesses to thrive through a closer availability for customers in Nigeria and other locations across the world for over 400, 000 buyers and sellers.

Speaking at the event, Purity Abhulimhen, the CEO of Spangler Integrated Services Ltd stated that the website and app are available for businesses to upload their market freely for a year. She also disclosed that the project is a result of relentless team effort to create a better market for small-scale entrepreneurs to make their services visible for buyers in Nigeria and abroad.

In her words, “Spangler fuels thousands of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to vitalize their online presence. Every decision we make comes back to finding new ways to give small business owners the tools they need to get online and grow. That unwavering focus is what’s helped us grow to over 400,000 Sellers & Buyers around the world. And we’re just getting started.”

“Our Entrepreneurs are your neighborhood foodstuff sellers, make-up artists, skin therapists, fashion designers, plumbers, graphic artists, food truckers, and all the small business owners that breathe life into our economy and enrich our communities. To make this new development readily available for our entrepreneurs, we ensured that the first year of creating a market space for your business on our website and app is free”, she added.

