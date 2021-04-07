Sossi hit number 1 on iTunes Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Multi-talented Nigerian artist, Sossi have recorded huge success with his recently released body of work titled ‘ Bad’ as an independent artist hitting the number 1 spot on iTunes Nigeria for some couple of weeks before maintaining the number two spot.

This self funded music genius is also doing magnificent numbers on YouTube; doing an average of 20k views per day and several other music charts in Africa.

Sossi is not a new name or brand in the Nigerian music space as he has worked with a couple entertainers one of which is the big tune that ruled the Nigeria music space where he collaborated with YBNL boss, Olamide on song title ‘ Sebe’ a song which has become national anthem among music lovers.

