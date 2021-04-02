Soludo: APGA outraged, says attack cowardly, callous

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi, Abuja

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Saturday, condemned the recent attack on a leading Governorship on it’s platform, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Tex Okechukwu in Abuja, described the attack as cowardly, dastardly, callous, unwarranted and premeditated.

It wondered why any right-thinking person or persons should ever contemplate such a fruitless and unnecessary action against an innocent man who has contributed immensely to national development.

The party expressed pain and disappointment that the security and peace the people of Anambra State have enjoyed under Governor Willie Obiano are gradually being compromised by some disgruntled and nonsensical elements whose ultimate goal is to return Anambra State to the years of violence and brigandage.

It therefore, called on the security agencies to act swiftly and unmask all those involved in this callous and ignominious act by bringing them to book with promptness.

APGA condoled with the leadership of the Nigeria Police over the loss of three of its gallant officers cut down in the unwarranted attack, praying God to grant their souls peace in heaven.

It also called on Anambrarians to band together at this critical period and defend their state against incursions by anti-social elements bent on causing disharmony and insecurity.

Vanguard News Nigeria

