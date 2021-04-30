Smallzz Tha Razor drops anticipated EP ‘More of Me’

Kindly Share This Story:

STR nation’s Smallzz Tha Razor has dropped his highly anticipated EP titled More of Me. The 6 track album is everything a notable Afro album should be. Smallzz’s creativity and influence by African sounds which has overtime shown in past music is once again evident on his new EP.

For anyone who has felt worthless or insecure about their potentials, Smallzz’s EP offers a highly relatable experience and reminds everyone to not limit themselves nor deprive the world of their potentials.

In experimenting with genres ranging from Reggae to Afro-pop and even Rap, he shows his versatility as an artist and his ability to deliver on any genre of music. “Music speaks to the mind and soul. A lot goes on in human’s mind that I believe music influences. I have always seen music as a pathway to consciousness” he says when asked about

Concerning his approach to working with other artists and his growth as one, he explains “A bitter-truth is when I listen to any song, I have my verse of that song in my head already and when I write my own songs, I already know at least 3 artists that would go on the song. I then weigh my options around their style, availability & delivery and I go for them”.

Featured on this EP are Bella Shmurda, the legendary 9ice and fast rising Martins.

Vanguard News Nigeria

