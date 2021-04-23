Service Upgrade: MTN advises customers to recharge, buy data before April 25th

By Nwafor Sunday
Mobile Telephone Network, MTN, Friday advised its customers to recharge and buy a data bundle before April 25th, (SUNDAY), noting that the telecommunication company would upgrade its service.
Disclosing this on its verified Twitter handle: @NTNNG, the telecommunication giant said: “Please take note of the service announcement below. We apologize for any inconvenience.
“Due to an upgrade, data purchase will be unavailable from 12 midnight to 6am on April 25th, 2021.
“If you can, please recharge and buy a data bundle before this time. Apologies for inconvenience”.
Please take note of the service announcement below. We apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/HlgsWVUszA
— MTN Nigeria (@MTNNG) April 23, 2021