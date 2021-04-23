Service Upgrade: MTN advises customers to recharge, buy data before April 25th

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Mobile Telephone Network, MTN, Friday advised its customers to recharge and buy a data bundle before April 25th, (SUNDAY), noting that the telecommunication company would upgrade its service.

Disclosing this on its verified Twitter handle: @NTNNG, the telecommunication giant said: “Please take note of the service announcement below. We apologize for any inconvenience.

READ ALSO:

“Due to an upgrade, data purchase will be unavailable from 12 midnight to 6am on April 25th, 2021.

“If you can, please recharge and buy a data bundle before this time. Apologies for inconvenience”.

Please take note of the service announcement below. We apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/HlgsWVUszA — MTN Nigeria (@MTNNG) April 23, 2021

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: