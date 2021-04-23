Serra urges parents to teach morals, values

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

AGAINST the moral decadence in the society, Serra International District 130B, Lagos has called on parents to teach their children and wards good moral values to make them useful to the society.

The group made the call through its District Governor, Serran Remigius Nwadike Nwadike at a press briefing organised by Serra International District 130B Nigeria, to intimate journalists on the inaugural vocation lecture of the group scheduled for April 30 to May 1, 2021 with the theme: ‘Managing our rich harvest of vocation in an economically depressed and morally deprived society’.

Nwadike said that parents were the first teachers and custodians of morals and core societal values which should be exhibited through words and character.

The DG blamed moral decadence and increase in crime rate among youths on failure of parents to mold the minds of their children to the ways of God.

In his words: “Parents should strive to teach your children and wards to be God fearing to help them fit properly into the society and fulfill their potentials.

“Our children are the world’s most valuable assets and the best hope for the future.”

Outling activities for the convention, Mr. Nwadike disclosed that the activities lined-up for the convention include, an inaugural vocation lecture, panel of discussion, awards among other activities to mark the convention.

Those expected to grace the occasion include, Bishop of Ijebu-Ode Diocese, Bishop Francis Adesina, Rev. Fr. Innocent Opogah, CEO, Lumen Christi Television, Prince Soji Robert Olagunju, Archbishop Emeritus of Ibadan Archdiocese, Bishop Felix Alaba Job, Priest of the Archdiocese of Abuja, and Director of Communications, Rev. Fr. Patrick Alumoko, His eminence Anthony Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie, among other eminent Catholics.

According to Nwadike Serra Club, which started in Chicago in 1935, is strictly for practicing Catholics, whose main objective is to foster vocation to the priestly and religious life, and enhance Catholic education.

