Senate mourns Senator Bode Olowoporoku

The Senate, on Wednesday, mourned the demise of Senator Bode Olowoporoku when it held a minute silence to honour the deceased who died at his residence on March 24, 2021, after a brief illness at the age of 76.

This followed a point of order raised on his demise by Senate Biodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti South).

Coming under Order 43 of the Senate Standing Rules, Olujimi noted that Senator Olowoporoku was born in llawe-Ekiti, Ekiti State in 1945 to the family of Mr Josiah Olowoporoku and Mrs Otutu Jolade of lrorin quarters.

“Observes that he attended the then University of Ife for his first degree in Economics and won a scholarship by Ford Foundation to undertake a postgraduate study at the University of Manchester where he bagged his Masters’ degree in Economics in 1972. He later got his doctorate degree in Development Economics at the University in 1975.

“Aware that he began his illustrious academic career as a lecturer at the University of Ife, where he built a reputation of high-level intellectual profile and scholastic erudition. He was a thorough-bred scholar-politician who was part of the conclave of the intelligentsia that gave the Unity Party of Nigeria, UPN its ideological foundation and policy direction.

“Notes that a young man, his passion was to offer selfless service to his immediate community and motherland. He served exceptionally as Commissioner for Economic Planning and Statistics in Ondo State in 1979 and supervised the creation of most of the industries and commercial investment that the Ajasin administration was reputed for.

“Aware that he was consumed with the idea of Ekiti emancipation and development, and so had to painfully partway with the UPN in 1981 because of what he and other Ekiti compatriots who served in the Government of Chief Adekunle Ajasin as governor of Ondo State perceived as an injustice to and marginalisation of Ekiti people then.

“Aware also that he later politically aligned with the National Party of Nigeria, NPN and was appointed Federal Minister of Science and Technology under the Shagari regime before the military took over the government in 1983.

“Notes that he was at the forefront in the agitation for the creation of Ekiti State, providing extensive funding, and also playing a prominent role working with the Council of Ekiti Obas and the committee for the creation of Ekiti State, and utilized his robust network through his close friends Olusola Saraki and Adamu Ciroma to meet the Late Abacha for the creation of Ekiti State.

“Aware that he served as Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District between 2003-2007. Due to his love for Ekiti State and its people, he offered to serve as the Governor of Ekiti State on three occasions but as fate would have it, he was not elected.

“Notes that he was a nationalist, a proud Ekiti elder statesman and philanthropist. We will miss him dearly for his irreplaceable role as a caring father”, Olujimi said.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday referred President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the confirmation of Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi as the Chief Judge for the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Senate also received the report of the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary) on four bills referred to it by the upper chamber.

The bills are the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2021; Sickle Cell Anaemia (Prevention, Control and Management) Bill, 2021; Tertiary Hospitals Development Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2021; and Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State (Establishment) Bill, 2021.

The report was laid by the Committee Chairman, Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara Central).

