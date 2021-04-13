Senate adjourns plenary over death of 2 lawmakers

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senate, on Tuesday on resumption from its two weeks recess, adjourned plenary to April 14, over death of two members of the National Assembly.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Senate Leader, Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi (APC- Kebbi) and seconded by Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP-Abia).

“The distinguished chamber and our distinguished colleagues, the passing of two members of the National Assembly, Mr Haruna Maitala, who until his demise represented Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency of Plateau and who died on April 2, in a motor accident.

“The second loss we suffered was Mr Suleiman Aliyu Lere, representing Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, who died on April 6.

“Mr President, distinguished colleagues, I rise in accordance with our tradition, to move two motions:

“One for the suspension of all other items scheduled for consideration on the order paper today.

“And also another motion for this distinguished chamber to observe one minute silence in honour of the departed, I so move,” Yahaya said.

President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, while putting the motion to a voice vote which was unanimously adopted, described the demise of the two lawmakers as another sad development for the national assembly.

The Senators thereafter, observed a minute silence in honour of the deceased before adjourning plenary to April 14. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

