Seme Customs hands over illicit drugs to NDLEA

On 12:31 pmIn Maritime Report, Newsby
By Eguono Odjegba

In continuation of the robust improvement in inter-agency cooperation between the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, and the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, the Seme Customs Command recently handed over seized 232 parcels of Cannabis Sativa otherwise locally known as Indian Hemp to officials of the NDLEA, Lagos Command.

The Customs Area Controller, CAC, Comptroller Bello Mohammed Jibo, who disclosed these to Vanguard Maritime Report, noted that the seized narcotic substances is among 705 other items seized by the area command between January and March 2021, with a total Duty Paid Value of over N409million. 

While handing over the seized illicit substances to officials of the NDLEA, Jibo noted that the feat was a result of the command’s sustained tempo in the fight against smuggling. 

Head of the NDLEA team, Mr. Udotong Noah, said that “it takes a lot of integrity to insist that the right thing is done. The Controller may have come under pressure to release this substances but he did not. 

“We are grateful to the Customs Service and assure them that we will follow up with investigation to identify the smugglers and see to their prosecution

