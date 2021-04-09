Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian local content creator, Fionafaks, is not one to dwell on the debilitating challenges life brings her way. She is the type of woman who constantly loves to remind her fan base that beyond her internet popularity, she remains a normal human dealing with the unpredictability of life.

Fiona, as she is known, is a person who wears many hats – she is currently a PhD student, a fashion and beauty enthusiast, makeup artist, entrepreneur, and social media manager on TikTok, In addition to these, she is also an inspirational female who creates content centered around body positivity, joy, and quirkiness.

Fiona got her name because of the love she has for the movie Shrek. People kept saying that she looked like the female lead character known as Fiona and from there, the name stuck! She shares that she loves the similarities between herself and this character as it helped her to appreciate herself and her body, like Fiona in Shrek does. With this mentality, she encourages others to extend that same love to their own bodies too.

Speaking on how she has been able to rise above the hard knocks of life that has beset her in her course of life, she said; “I have grown to believe in myself, and my pot belly, because no other person can love and compliment me better than me. It all begins with self-love and recognizing the beauty that I am, despite life’s challenges. I believe that self-love builds up positivity which, in turn, can be transferred to others who need such positive vibes.”

READ ALSO:

Since joining TikTok in 2020, Fiona has become an inspirational figure, encouraging people to love and appreciate themselves for who they are. “I have received a lot of feedback from plus-sized people appreciating the fact that I’m not shy about my body, especially when I participate in fun challenges, like the #Bussit challenge which brought in a lot of views and positive comments,” she says.

She believes that everyone needs encouragement in their lives and shares the below motivational message for those listening:

Concluding, she lent a piece of advice to would be users of Tiktok.

She said; “To everyone out there already on TikTok or aspiring to join the community, remember to be your authentic self in whatever content you create. I’d definitely suggest drawing inspiration from other creators and jumping onto trends, but be true to yourself.”

Kindly Share This Story: