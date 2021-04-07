Saraki, TAPI, Adopt-A-Goal host dialogue on insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has partnered The African Politeia Institute (TAPI), and the Adopt A Goal for Development Initiative to host a public dialogue on insecurity.

The dialogue, billed to take place in Abuja on Friday, will be the maiden edition of a nonpartisan, solution-driven, and real-time series aimed at finding solutions to problems facing Nigeria.

According to a joint statement by Lanre Babalola (TAPI) and Ariyo-Dare Atoye (Adopt-A-Goal), the platform will also highlight people-centric solutions to the security challenges confronting the nation, especially banditry and kidnapping.

The event comes on the heels of several mass abduction of school children, attacks on farming communities in parts of the country, and the controversial call for amnesty to bandits and terrorists.

The statement read in part, “Grow Nigeria Conversation is the vision of former President of the Senate and Governor of Kwara State, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, designed to bring pragmatic authenticity to the people’s concerns.

“It will engage young people, experts, professionals, and anyone with quality ideas in diagnosing the problems and offering workable and sustainable answers.

“The intention is to discuss possible people-centric solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting almost every sector in Nigeria.

“We hope the conversation will lay fertile foundations for the germination of ideas and solutions that can end the twin scourges of kidnapping and banditry.”

The Speakers are: His Excellency, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki (Former President of the Senate and Chief Convener), Ambassador John Campbell (former US Ambassador to Nigeria), Matthew T. Page (Intelligence Expert and Associate Fellow, Africa Programme, Chatham House, Tanwa Ashiru (Defense, Intelligence and Security Expert and Founder, Bulwark Intelligence).

Others include Nnamdi Obasi (Nigeria Analyst for the International Crisis Group Kabir Adamu (Security Risk Management and Intelligence Specialist and Managing Director of Beacon Consulting Limited), Nabilah Usman (Communication Strategist on security and socio-political development and member, Triple-E Media) and Cheta Nwanze (Economic, Financial and Security Analyst and the lead partner at SBM Intelligence).

