Sanwo-Olu unveils learning platform for public service professionalism

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu Wednesday unveiled the Lagos State Government (LASG) Learning Management System (LMS), aimed at enhancing professionalism in the public service.

Sanwo-Olu said during the unveiling at Ikeja that the learning platform would enhance capacity, human capital development, and improved public service delivery.

He said that the unveiling of LMS was a crystallisation of the reform process, which his administration initiated to improve service delivery in public administration and governance.

According to him, the platform helps the state personnel to be exposed to a wide spectrum of opportunities for enhanced competence and efficiency.

”Our administration places a premium on the competence of the public service to deliver government policies, strategies, and programmes for the benefit of the people.

”It is, therefore, necessary that we equip our public service personnel with the requisite skills and learning tools needed to thrive in a 21st-century economy and a knowledge-based environment.

”The incorporation of the Learning Management System into the Human Capacity Development Model in Lagos State will further serve to enhance the capacity of public servants to deliver quality and timely service to the members of the public.

”It is encouraging to know that 42,009 public servants from the various Ministries, Departments, Agencies and Parastatals have been on-boarded on the platform, which has a variety of learning contents with over 4,000 free, self-enrollment courses and 8,000 courses from the LinkedIn Learning Library,” he said.

The governor encouraged other personnel in the public service to emulate their colleagues by registering to begin learning activities on the Learning Management System Portal.

He said that the platform would provide an opportunity for them to benefit from the global standard training that was on offer for their personal and professional development.

According to him, his administration will continue to provide opportunities for all public servants to access career enhancement courses, training, and programmes.

”As we intensify efforts to make Lagos State a 21st-century economy, our people will be equipped with what it takes to contribute their quota to global development.

”We will ensure that our developmental activities are driven by cutting edge knowledge, innovation and technology,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Earlier, the Lagos State Commissioner for Establishments, Training, and Pensions, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, said that only a 21st-century Public service could deliver a 21st-century economy.

Ponnle appealed to all Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Parastatals, and Government bodies to work with their Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) Learning and Development Officers to source and assign courses to all staff on a continuous basis.

She said the LMS unveiled by Lagos State was the first of its kind in the Nigerian Public Service.

”One of the major challenges the administration faced was a very low penetration of training nominations.

”In the four years prior to the present administration, Lagos State trained an average of 3,000 staff at the office of Establishments and Training.

”With the LMS, which is an online software application for the administration, documentation, tracking, reporting, and delivery of educational courses and training programmes, we have successfully on-boarded 42,446 onto the platform, thanks to our online learning partner, Envivo.

”With this platform, I am confident that in spite of these turbulent times around the world, Lagos State stays on top, playing a vital role even in its bureaucratic process and ensuring its workers are well equipped to perform their roles and deliver service to our citizens,” Ponnle said.

In his address, Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola said the LASG LMS would enhance service delivery.

He urged public servants to take advantage of the platform to improve themselves.

