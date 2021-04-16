S-West PDP congress: Why I conceded defeat — Olafeso

Kindly Share This Story:

…I don’t want APC to take advantage of the crisis

By Dayo Johnson

A chairmanship aspirant of the South-West Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, said, yesterday, that he conceded defeat, during last week’s zonal congress, to give peace a chance in the party.

The party’s zonal election took place in Osogbo, Osun state, where Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja polled 343 votes, against Olafeso’s 330.

In a chat with newsmen, Olafeso said: “As far as the South-West zonal congress was concerned, it is about giving peace a chance, even in the face of over-voting, security threats, voided votes to deliberately rig me out, and the use of thugs.

“There were a lot of flaws and fraud. But, as a party man, who has been a member of the PDP for 22 years, I decided to give peace a chance in the South-West zone.

“They broke the rules when they merged all the tables and the people of Oyo State were writing together against the doctrine of a secret ballot system used for the conduct of the election when the other five states voted.

“The implication of this was that Mr. A could see what Mr. B wrote. The people could not vote according to their conscience as it was no more a secret ballot system like what was done in the for the other five states who participated in the Congress.

“Apart from the controversial delegates list from Oyo State, it may interest you to also know that 10 out of my votes were voided, and a clear case of over-voting was established.”

Olafeso, however, said that “our group is committed to the victory of PDP in all elections. This is why we decided to give peace a chance so that the ruling APC won’t take advantage of the crisis.”

Asked if he is unhappy with the outcome of the poll, Olafeso said: “Why won’t I be happy? I am happy. We are all happy because the outcome of the election has revealed so many things. People already knew what they didn’t know before.

“Going by the speech made by the South West Zonal Chairman-elect, I expect him, by now, to reach out to leaders and stakeholders. If he does that, it is fantastic; if he doesn’t, politics is a process. I’m committed to giving peace a chance and this we have done.”

