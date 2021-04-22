Rita Edochie finally speaks after death of Ada Jesus, Nigerians react

Kindly Share This Story:

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, one of the persons that late Ada Jesus had an issue with before her demise Wednesday, finally made a post on her social media page hours after Ada Jesus was announced dead by an activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who led a group of Nigerians that took her to the hospital.

The entertainer, whose real name is Mmesoma Mercy Obi, died in Abuja Hospital, after battling kidney disease for about a year.

Social media users have reacted differently to the post made by the well-respected veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie after the death of the comedienne

Recall that Ada Jesus came out to allege that the man of God Prophet Odumeje and Nollywood actress Rita Edochie connived and faked the miracles that happened in the church of the prophet.

According to reports, the comedienne allegedly spoke ill of the actress as well as others some months ago.

Initially, Rita Edochie insisted she wasn’t going to forgive Ada Jesus but later bowed to public pressure and forgave her.

The death of Ada Jesus came few days after Rita Edochie and prophet Odumeje forgave her.

Not commenting on the death of Ada Jesus, Rita Edochie took to her Instagram page to share a post she captioned “IN JEEEEESUS I STAND

AND I PITY YOU THAT DO NOT KNOW”

In another post on her page, she said “JEEEEEESUS is LORD forever. LORD ALMIGHTY MADE ME A STRONG WOMAN AND THAT I WILL REMAIN. THE SEED CAN NOT BE KILLED”.

This post from the actress has attracted mixed reactions on social media.

Here are some reactions:

stanley6to6 “Madam as a mother you are this is not the right time for celebration, because death is inevitable is a task everyone must pay😭😭😭😭😭”

@gilberthumble “ Instead of keeping silent for a while,you are here provoking some people indirectly…GOD KNOWS THE BEST..what ever one soweth that he or she shall reapeth”

@suc.emma “ From the look of things, you are indeed celebrating, where were all these videos before now? Even in her death, all you could offer is celebration, no be this world we dey, six feet dey wait for everybody las las.”

Iamlavivi: She should go and eat the corpse now, this is height of wickedness

@su_nshine9015 ” I dont understand the level of hypocrisy in this country. Is this woman the reason why Ada Jesus died? She had developed this kidney disease for a year now and dint stay out of what was required of her. Human beings should stop attaching her death to Rita.. She is gone and we are sad over her demise. The most important thing is to keep praying for her soul and hoping peace was made with God and with all before her demise. Eternal rest grant unto her o Lord and let thy perpetual light shine upon her may she rest in peace amen 🙏”

Glady_nwawenu: The Ada Jesus lady caused so much damage to this woman reputation she built for years ..those of you saying thrash about her are some that haven’t spoken to their friends for decades all because of a man …until you experience image tarnishing that almost cost you your family, career, and sanity, you won’t understand what this woman is going through …we process hurt differently …it’s just like a woman who was raped and beaten by a man and the man comes back tomorrow to say I am sorry and you expect the woman to hug the man and say I have forgiven you…the site of such a person brings back memories and triggers anger ..we are all human and no one reprimanded Ada when she insulted and accused a woman old enough to be her mother but we are all here trying to turn the table and blame the victim and uphold the villain all because she’s sick .let the WomAn be! …until you are in her shoes, you have no right to judge her.

Able5012: “We won’t forget that Rita Edochie told Ada Jesus that she won’t come out of the illness and that if she comes out of it that means it wasn’t her that is involved in the fight. She and her pastor took full responsibility for her predicament. Am done with the church I swear.”

Utaka_susu: “We need to go to school even if we didn’t graduate!! Rita edochie is an innocent”

Uche_pofficial: “How does this relate to her death?”

@patrickmelissa5 “ The very first time I saw you at saint Mary’s Catholic church awka road onitsha during my secondary school days…I loved you I was so so happy to see you, you are one of my favorites, but right now I so hate you with everything that’s in me…i never believed it untill I saw the video where u were laying curses on a sick person…you went too far ma!…she is dead now I hope you are happy now 😭😭😭😭😭

@sage6ix “ For your mind, God killed that girl and you’re literally celebrating her death. Shame on you. Smh! Sometimes I wonder if Nigerian christians actually read the bible. You do not know God.”

