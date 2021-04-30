Revealed: Why Mbaka is angry with Buhari — Presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Official Spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu has alleged that Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s call for the President’s resignation or impeachment is caused by his failure to secure Federal government contracts.

Shehu made this known is a series of tweets, Friday, in reaction to Mbaka’s Wednesday sermon where he said the president was surprisingly silent over wanton killings and increased insecurity in the country.

Mbaka in his sermon said, “House of Representatives should impeach the President if he doesn’t want to resign. If the members of these two houses do not want to impeach him and they want to begin to fight Fr. Mbaka, something worse than what they never imagine would happen to the members of the House of Senate and the members of the House of Representatives. Disaster is coming”.

According to Shehu, Mbaka came with three contractors and asked for contracts as compensation for his support which was turned down.

An outsider distilling the avalanche of verbiage, will be surprised that after supporting the President two times to win the Presidency, Father Mbaka has made a complete U-Turn, preposterously asking President Buhari to resign or be impeached. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) April 30, 2021

Here is the point of departure: Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) April 30, 2021

The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) April 30, 2021

Anyone familiar with President Buhari knows that he doesn’t break the laid down rules in dealing with contracts or any other government business for that matter. He requested the appropriate authorities to deal with the matter in accordance with laid down rules. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) April 30, 2021

Inside the Villa, discretion prevailed, that if those pictures and requests were made public, the followers will turn against the religious leader. None of it was released. Now, this is what is eating Father Mbaka. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) April 30, 2021

