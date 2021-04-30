Breaking News
Revealed: Why Mbaka is angry with Buhari — Presidency

By Emmanuel Okogba

Official Spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu has alleged that Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s call for the President’s resignation or impeachment is caused by his failure to secure Federal government contracts.

Shehu made this known is a series of tweets, Friday, in reaction to Mbaka’s Wednesday sermon where he said the president was surprisingly silent over wanton killings and increased insecurity in the country.

Mbaka in his sermon said, “House of Representatives should impeach the President if he doesn’t want to resign. If the members of these two houses do not want to impeach him and they want to begin to fight Fr. Mbaka, something worse than what they never imagine would happen to the members of the House of Senate and the members of the House of Representatives. Disaster is coming”.

According to Shehu, Mbaka came with three contractors and asked for contracts as compensation for his support which was turned down.

