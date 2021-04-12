RESTRUCTURING WITHOUT ZONING: Northern Groups not sincere – Afenifere Chieftain

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

The Organising Secretary of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, Apagun Kole Omololu has faulted the coalition of Northern groups support and the demand for the restructuring of the country without zoning.

Recall that the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, and other conveners of the Northern Peoples Summit had last week said that restructuring the country was now a vital necessity for Nigeria’s survival as one united entity.

The North, however, insisted, will not be stampeded or blackmailed into taking major decisions around rotating the presidency.

Omololu however in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure, the Ondo state capital said that the demand and support of the Northern Nigeria for restructuring and rejection of zoning smack insincerity.

According to him “The North has the right to state the conditions under which it will continue to stay in Nigeria. The South has the right to state its own terms.

“The South insists on restructuring which includes state police, regional armies, regional customs and immigration.

” lt must be reiterated that no useful purpose is served when stakeholders issue threats or arrogate to themselves power to determine who occupies the highest position in the land or not.

“The communique pretended to advocate one United, just and equitable nation but we notice the loud silence on the unprecedented kidnapping, brigandage, forceful occupation of farmlands and destruction of communities in the southern parts of the country, condemnation of the activities of the bandits and kidnappers in the Southern parts of the country.

READ ALSO: FG gives qualifications for Ambassadorial appointments

“Would the Northern People’s summit expound on equitable representation of the South in the headship of the country’s security, intelligence, paramilitary and other national institutions?

“We notice the threats against Southerners in the North.

“We in the South are not helpless as we were in 1966. The North may find that it is weaker in 2021 than it was in 1966.

” The time has come for an all-inclusive national dialogue of all stakeholders and nationalities.

” We should not be inhibited by past failures and half measures. A clean state presents itself.

Omololu said ” Let us put our imprint on it. Eminent, detribalised personalities across the country should seize the initiative to bring all parties to a dialogue.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: