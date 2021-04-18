Residents flee as gunmen attack Taraba community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Residents of the Dogongawa community in the Takum local government area of Taraba state have reportedly fled following an attack by gunmen last Friday.

About 2000 inhabitants of the community are said to have been displaced and some others missing.

A resident of the community, James Orya who spoke to newsmen recounted the ordeal of the villagers.

He said economic trees were felled while residential houses were also burnt by their assailants.

“There is a major road that passed through our community from Takum to Katsina-Ala and vehicles usually ply the road, so seeing the two Hilux vans was not strange until their occupants started firing gunshots at us.

“About 2000 residents of the community have fled and most of them are taking refuge in the neighbouring Benue State.

“The attackers burnt over 30 houses, injure two persons, and cut down economic trees during the raid on the community,” he said.

