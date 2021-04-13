Reps seek legal backing for Buhari’s Social Investment Programmes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem

The House of Representatives has consolidated two bills, to provide for a legal framework for Social Investment Programmes of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The Bills, as consolidated, also seek to establish social investment consolidation office at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

The Bills listed for consolidation, are: “A Bill for an Act to Provide a Legal Framework for Establishment of National Social Investment Programmes for the Assistance and Empowerment of Poor and Vulnerable in Nigeria; and to Establish the National Social Investment Programmes Coordination Office within the Federal Ministry Responsible for Social Development to Manage the Implementation of the Programmes; and for Related Matters (HB. 1153), sponsored by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris and 9 Others.

The Bill, is expected to be consolidated with “A Bill for an Act to Establish National Social Investments Trust Fund to Alleviate Poverty among Vulnerable Nigerian Citizens through Targeted Programmes for the Aged, Infirm, Unemployed and Students; and for Related Matters (HB.907), sponsored by Rep. Mansur Manu Soro.

The government of Buhari, since 2016, has introduced a plethora of SIPs, including school feeding programme for primary schools, tokens for jobless youth and several other Programmes for farmers and small businesses.

Though several Billions of naira have already gone into these Programmes, they are neither coordinated by a ministry or legally established office.

This has raised questions on the sustainability and viability of the Social Investment Programmes.

The House, is expected to resume plenary on Wednesday to continue deliberations on the legislation, as consolidated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

