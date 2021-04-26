Rep member Ereyitomi felicitates with Ayirimi Emami

Kindly Share This Story:

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has congratulated the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom Chief Ayirimi Emami as he marks his birthday anniversary celebration.

Ereyitomi described Chief Emami as a great man, a devoted committed person with well breed mind, who has the good of the people at heart and has touched lives irrespective of tribes and state selflessly.

He enjoined all well-wishers to celebrate with the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom whose visionary and leadership prowess goes beyond his immediate environment.

Ereyitomi Wished him more years of celebration and prayed for God’s protection.

