Rep Agunsoye tasks Kosofe teachers, students on ICT compliance

By Gabriel Olawale

THE lawmaker representing Kosofe Federal Constituency, Mr. Rotimi Agunsoye has urged teachers and students to embrace Information and Communication Technology, ICT, learning to be relevant and competitive in the modern world.

Speaking during the commissioning of four fully equipped ICT building, Agunsoye said that the exercise was part of his numerous empowerment initiatives, “in continuation of our intervention in various aspect of live to improve the standard of living of our people, we are here to commission four fully equipped ICT building in Education District II, Maryland; Ojota Secondary School; Agboyi Ori Omi and Ayedere Senior High School.”

He said: “Today’s world is very competitive as borders are disappearing because of ICT and we are all aware that there’s hardly anything anyone can do without a computer. To be relevant and competitive, as teachers and students is to be prepared early, that is one major reason for embarking on this project.

Agunsoye appealed to both the teachers and students to put to good use and take advantage of the devices so that they can reap the maximum benefits, “with these ICT facilities, our students will be at par with their contemporaries across the world in term of exposure and we are going to create a conducive environment that will train the trainers to impact positively in the students.”

Appreciating the gesture, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu vowed to ensure the centres are properly maintained, just as he commended Agunsoye for the gesture.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Education District 2 Tutor-General and Permanent Secretary, Anike Adekanye, said: “We are investing in education through increase budgetary allocation to education and also empower teachers in every local government and strengthen their capacity to deliver quality education to our children.

“We are also committed to ensuring technology as an integral part of our school curriculum to make them relevant in this modern word of ICT.

On his part, the Olu of Agboyiland, Oba M.A. Oladega described the initiative as a historic youthful oriented project that is capable of bringing out the likes of Mark Zuckerberg of our own.

