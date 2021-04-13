Breaking News
Ramadan: Reno Omokri suspends London protest

Convener of the movement and number one bestselling author, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that his group has temporarily suspended the #HarassBuhariOutofLondon protest to allow President Muhammadu Buhari who had been in London for a “rest” to “observe his Islamic fast in peace.”

Pastor Omokri who was former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, in a statement, said the suspension of the protest is due to the Ramadan Fast which began today, April 13, 2021.

The group had staged and sustained the protest demanding the president to  “return home and fix the health system in Nigeria which has gone comatose.”

According to him, “Due to the Ramadan fast which began today, April 13, 2021, we have decided to temporarily suspend #HarassBuhariOutofLondon to allow President Muhammadu Buhari observe his fast in peace.

We believe it is the humane thing to do, given our love for God and humanity.

I also personally call on Omoyele Sowore’s #BuhariMustGo group, who have periodically been holding a separate protest, which is not affiliated to ours, to consider granting this concession on humanitarian grounds.

We are closely monitoring both his residence and his doctors’ offices and if Buhari makes an attempt to see his London doctors during this period, we will consider this a breach of our truce and resume the protests.

However, as long as Buhari does not breach this, I believe we should respect the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, not because of Buhari, but because of our love for the Muslim ummah”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

